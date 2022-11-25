ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Inflation

BYD to hike EV prices on higher material costs, end of subsidies

Hike will apply on Jan. 1, raising possibility of last-minute demand surge

BYD's new vehicle sales have been growing at a rapid clip, reaching 1.4 million vehicles in the first 10 months of 2022. (Photo by Takashi Kawakami)
TAKASHI KAWAKAMI, Nikkei staff writer | China

GUANGZHOU -- Chinese electric vehicle leader BYD will raise prices of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid cars domestically on Jan. 1 in response to soaring raw material prices for batteries and as government subsidies run out at the end of the year.

The price increase ranges from 2,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan ($280 to $840) and targets such models as the Dynasty and Ocean series, which encompass the company's mainstay electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. BYD announced the hike on the social networking site Weibo.

