Bangladesh tea strike spotlights poorest workers' inflation plight

DHAKA -- After a weeklong strike, tea workers across Bangladesh on Saturday agreed to go back to work for the time being, though their protest has highlighted growing frustration over meager wages amid accelerating inflation.

Workers from over 160 tea plantations across the nation had demanded a raise to the equivalent of $3 per day, from $1.20, which made them the country's lowest-paid workforce. They secured a much more modest increase, to about $1.50, along with a promise from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's office that she would hear their plight.