Bank of Japan's government bond holdings exceed 50% of total

TOKYO -- The share of Japanese government bonds held by the Bank of Japan has topped 50%, hitting a record high as the central bank has accelerated its government debt purchases to hold down long-term interest rates.

The BOJ is buying up the majority of the JGBs on the market, an unusual situation that has caused distortions in the bond market where the interest rate on some short-term bonds is higher than that for long bonds, known as an inverted yield curve.

The BOJ's massive JGB buying has also accelerated the depreciation of the yen in the foreign exchange market. The side effects of the BOJ's continued easing can no longer be ignored, market watchers say.

The central bank has been buying JGBs without preset limits in line with its policy of keeping long-term interest rates capped at around 0.25%. With the long-term interest rates rising in the U.S. and Europe, which has created upward pressure on long-term interest rates in Japan, the BOJ has been forced to buy a large amount of JGBs.

The BOJ purchased JGBs worth 14.8 trillion yen ($110 billion) in June, surpassing the 11.1 trillion yen purchased in November 2002, its largest monthly total.

According to the QUICK database, the outstanding value of long-term JGBs as of June 20 totaled 1,021.1 trillion yen, of which the BOJ held 514.9 trillion yen on a face-value basis. That translates to 50.4% of the total amount outstanding, up from 50.0% in February to March 2021.

The central bank's JGB holdings were in the 10% range when Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda started the massive monetary easing program in 2013. Its holdings have continued to grow as the ultraloose policy has continued.

According to estimates by the Japan Center for Economic Research, the BOJ will need to increase its JGB holdings by 120 trillion yen from the current level of over 500 trillion yen to keep long-term interest rates at 0.25% The central bank's JGB holdings are quickly approaching and are expected to exceed 60% of total.

The BOJ has concentrated on specific JGBs, holding 87.6% of newly issued 10-year JGBs, a measure of long-term interest rates.

Generally, bonds with longer maturities have higher interest rates, but as the BOJ has focused on the yield on 10-year JGBs to suppress interest rates, yields on JGBs with seven to nine years to maturity are now higher than those on 10-year JGBs.

This month, some trades occurred at yields above the BOJ's upper limit of 0.25% -- a situation where JGBs were trading at a lower price than the level at which the BOJ promised to buy them. This means that market participants believe the BOJ will soon no longer be able to maintain the current interest rate control measures, known as yield curve control.

The BOJ's bond-buying stands out compared with other central banks' moves. The U.S. Federal Reserve's holdings of government bonds were in the 20% range at the end of March, and it began quantitative tightening in June to reduce its holdings of government bonds and other assets. The European Central Bank's ratio is currently in the 30% range. The ECB will end its quantitative easing program of purchasing government bonds and other assets in July.

The widening interest rate gap between Japan and the U.S. and Japan and Europe has prompted a fall in the value of the yen. The Japanese currency fell to a 24-year low of 136 against the dollar earlier this month.

Meanwhile, JGBs held by private financial institutions have been declining: As of the end of March, banks and other deposit-taking institutions held 11.4% of the total, while insurance and pension funds held 23.2%. This means that the BOJ is now taking on the risk of incurring losses if long-term interest rates rise and JGB prices drop.

Japan's three megabanks hold a total of over 70 trillion yen in JGBs. The average maturity is 2.8 years for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, 2.8 years for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and 1.2 years for Mizuho Financial Group. In recent years, these banks have been investing mainly in bonds with shorter maturities to prepare for rising interest rates.