ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Inflation

China's reopening from COVID raises specter of new inflation

Virus fight continues but analysts expect soaring demand for resources

Construction in Shanghai: A recovery in China's slumping property market and other sectors could fuel global inflation.   © Reuters
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | China

HONG KONG -- China's gradual emergence from zero-COVID limbo promises to boost its economic growth but poses a double-edged sword, as the reopening of the world's No. 2 economy could fan global inflation that has been showing some signs of easing.

While China has not fully reopened to the rest of the world and continues to grapple with coronavirus outbreaks, it has signaled a desire to reconnect after significantly easing restrictions following large protests. Those rules, enforced for nearly three years, caused massive economic disruptions and reduced demand for oil, gas and raw materials, as China is normally the largest importer of such commodities.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close