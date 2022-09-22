ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Inflation

Fed raises rates by 75 basis points again

Central bank signals more large increases to tame inflation

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the central bank raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in Washington on Sept. 21.    © Reuters
| U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a range of 3.00%-3.25% on Wednesday and signaled more large increases to come in new projections showing its policy rate rising to 4.40% by the end of this year before topping out at 4.60% in 2023 to battle continued strong inflation.

The U.S. central bank's quarterly economic projections, meanwhile, showed the economy slowing to a crawl in 2022, with year-end growth at 0.2%, rising to 1.2% in 2023, well below the economy's potential. The unemployment rate is projected to rise to 3.8% this year and 4.4% in 2023. Inflation is seen slowly returning to the Fed's 2% target in 2025.

