Fed raises rates by 75 basis points again, signals more big increases

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The Federal Reserve delivered its third straight interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point on Wednesday and signaled a high likelihood of at least one more move of that size this year, with the U.S. central bank's chief vowing that officials would not let up in their battle to contain inflation.

The Fed raised its target interest rate to a range of 3.00%-3.25% -- the highest level since 2008 -- and new projections showed the policy rate rising to between 4.25%-4.50% by the end of this year before topping out at 4.50%-4.75% in 2023.