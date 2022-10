TOKYO -- Global food prices are once again facing upward pressure due to the record cost for shipping grain in the U.S., the source of about 20% of world exports.

It costs $90.45 to transport 1 ton (907 kilograms) of freight from St. Louis, Missouri, to New Orleans, Louisiana, by barge on the Mississippi River, according to an Oct. 6 report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.