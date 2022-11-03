ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
India's missed inflation target spurs 'additional' RBI meeting

Central bank must report to government after prices topped 6% ceiling for 9 months

The Reserve Bank of India, led by Gov. Shaktikanta Das, is obliged to explain to the government why it has been unable to keep inflation under a 6% upper threshold.    © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel meets on Thursday to discuss its failure to keep inflation within its target range for three consecutive quarters for the first time.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee has a mandate to maintain retail inflation at 4%, with a margin of 2 percentage points on either side. However, for nine months since January, the inflation rate has remained above the upper tolerance band of 6%. It hit 7.41% on the year in September, the fastest pace since April, due to ripples from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

