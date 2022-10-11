Indonesia's Gojek urges more food size choice to fight inflation

JAKARTA -- The chief food officer for ride-hailing and delivery company Gojek -- half of merged super app provider GoTo -- is urging restaurants to charge less for smaller meals as a way to help consumers and businesses in Indonesia cope with rising costs.

Indonesia's inflation rate in September leapt to the highest level in nearly seven years due to surging oil prices. During the month, the government imposed a 30% hike in subsidized fuel prices, leading to thousands of workers taking to the streets of Jakarta and other cities in protest.