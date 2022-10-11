ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Inflation

Indonesia's Gojek urges more food size choice to fight inflation

Segment head says smaller portions can save consumers money, avoid waste

Indonesian ride-hailing and delivery company Gojek says offering more choice on meal sizes can help consumers and businesses better deal with inflation. (Photo courtesy of Gojek) 
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- The chief food officer for ride-hailing and delivery company Gojek -- half of merged super app provider GoTo -- is urging restaurants to charge less for smaller meals as a way to help consumers and businesses in Indonesia cope with rising costs.

Indonesia's inflation rate in September leapt to the highest level in nearly seven years due to surging oil prices. During the month, the government imposed a 30% hike in subsidized fuel prices, leading to thousands of workers taking to the streets of Jakarta and other cities in protest.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close