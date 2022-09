JAKARTA -- The Indonesian government is facing widespread discontent as prices rise at the fastest pace since President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo took office in 2014, leading to worries of more civil unrest.

After thousands of workers took to the streets of Jakarta and other cities on Tuesday to protest the government's imposition of a 30% hike on subsidized fuel prices, there are concerns that the rising costs of other staples could lead to more demonstrations and political instability.