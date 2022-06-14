Inflation, trucker strike pose first test for South Korea's Yoon

SEOUL -- Thousands of South Korean truckers were on the eighth day of a strike on Tuesday to protest a surge in fuel prices while demanding minimum pay guarantees.

The strike, which has crippled Busan and other ports and is preventing shipments to companies such as Hyundai Motor and steelmaker Posco, is emblematic of the country's struggle with soaring inflation.

The rising prices in South Korea that triggered the strike are threatening to hurt growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy, and are the first major test for President Yoon Suk-yeol's new conservative government.

The government estimated on Monday that the strike has caused 1.6 trillion won ($1.2 billion) of losses to the country's automobile, steelmaking and petrochemical industries through disruptions to production and shipments.

"Posco's Pohang steelworks stopped its wire rod and cold-rolled steel factories on June 13 due to a lack of storage" as the strike disrupted shipments, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement on Monday.

South Korea's consumer price index hit a nearly 14-year high in May, rising 5.4% from a year ago. The price of diesel -- the main fuel for trucks -- jumped 45.8%, and gasoline rose 27.0%. Food prices are also soaring, with pork going up 20.7% and imported beef increasing 27.9%.

Yoon said his government will do everything to expand supplies to tame inflation. He also asked his secretaries to suggest solutions to end the truckers' strike.

"The key reason for the consumer price increase is coming from the supply side. The government will do everything we can on the supply side," Yoon told reporters on Tuesday.

So far, the inflation has little impact on public opinion. Yoon's approval rating was 53% last week in a poll by Gallup Korea, up from 52% a month ago.

Members of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity union stage a rally in Ulsan, South Korea, on Monday. © AP

In a bid to tame inflation, the Bank of Korea last month raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.75% -- its second straight hike. Gov. Rhee Chang-yong projected that CPI would continue to rise throughout the year.

Economists expect further tightening, but doubt how effective such moves will be in bringing inflation under control.

"Surging energy and food prices have driven inflation higher, and we believe the BOK's higher policy rate will likely start to have more adverse effects on growth through private consumption, but little impact on inflation," Nomura economists wrote in a report on Friday.

"As monetary policy affects the economy with a roughly six-month lag ... we estimate that the recovery in private consumption is unlikely to be sufficiently strong to offset slowing export and investment growth," Nomura said.

South Korea's economy grew 0.6% in the first three months of the year, slowing from a 1.3% expansion in the final quarter of 2021.

To ease the burden on marginalized people such as truck drivers, the Finance Ministry last week said it would temporarily scrap duty on 14 kinds of imported foods, including soybean oil, pork, wheat and flour. The ministry thinks the move will reduce the cost of imported pork by up to 20%, but economists say the action is insufficient to slow inflation.

South Korea is not the only country suffering from high inflation. The CPI in the U.S. soared 8.6% in May from a year earlier. And prices are soaring in other Asia nations such as India, Singapore, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Economists, however, suggest inflation has yet to peak.

"We highlight the upside risk to our forecast and expect [inflation] above 5% in the coming months despite the government's price stabilization measures on oil, food products and transportation," Bank of America researchers wrote in a report last week. "We expect another 25 [basis point] hike from the BOK in July with the risk of a consecutive hike in August.