TOKYO -- Recent comments by Bank of Japan and government officials are stirring expectations the Japanese economy is finally nearing a turning point where it can declare victory over deflation and the central bank can shift away from a decade of massive stimulus.

Since the BOJ relaxed its yield curve control (YCC) policy on July 28 to allow government bonds to move in a wider band, a string of officials have hinted at the beginning of the end of the bank's ultraloose strategy.