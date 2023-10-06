Japan consumer spending drops 2.5% in August as inflation takes hold

TOKYO --- Japan's household spending in August fell 2.5% from the same month a year earlier, declining for six consecutive months as people are reluctant to spend on food and other items amid rising prices, dragging down consumption.

In real terms, excluding the effect of price fluctuations, households of two or more people spent an average of 293,161 yen ($1,970) for the month, a decrease of 2.5% from a year earlier, according to the data released Friday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.