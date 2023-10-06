ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Inflation

Japan consumer spending drops 2.5% in August as inflation takes hold

Household outlays for food decline for 11th consecutive month

Spending on food was down 2.5%, affected by high prices. However, eating out increased by 15.2% as drinking expenses and other expenses increased.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO --- Japan's household spending in August fell 2.5% from the same month a year earlier, declining for six consecutive months as people are reluctant to spend on food and other items amid rising prices, dragging down consumption.

In real terms, excluding the effect of price fluctuations, households of two or more people spent an average of 293,161 yen ($1,970) for the month, a decrease of 2.5% from a year earlier, according to the data released Friday by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Read Next

Latest On Inflation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more