Inflation

Japan retail inflation weakens after August surge: Nikkei index

Food makers say higher costs have been largely passed on to consumers

Wheat prices, which skyrocketed following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have recently settled down. (Photo by Rei Araki)
YOHEI MATSUO and REI ARAKI, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Rising prices at Japan's supermarkets and other retailers appear to have begun easing after peaking in late August, according to a Nikkei index, as suppliers pull back on passing along higher costs.

The NikkeiCPINow index, which uses point-of-sale data to take a snapshot of current inflationary trends, shows that the groceries and daily goods peaked at a rate of 9.25% on the year on Aug. 23, according to its seven-day moving average, and has since started to decline. It fell below 9% on Sept. 16 and is currently around 8.7%.

