Japan retail inflation weakens after August surge: Nikkei index

TOKYO -- Rising prices at Japan's supermarkets and other retailers appear to have begun easing after peaking in late August, according to a Nikkei index, as suppliers pull back on passing along higher costs.

The NikkeiCPINow index, which uses point-of-sale data to take a snapshot of current inflationary trends, shows that the groceries and daily goods peaked at a rate of 9.25% on the year on Aug. 23, according to its seven-day moving average, and has since started to decline. It fell below 9% on Sept. 16 and is currently around 8.7%.