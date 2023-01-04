Japan's Kishida to review price target accord with next BOJ chief

TOKYO -- The Japanese government must talk with the next Bank of Japan governor about whether to rework the joint accord setting a 2% inflation target, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on a radio program that aired Tuesday.

"We'll build a relationship of trust with the new governor and confirm how we will work together," Kishida said. The term of current Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, the architect of the central bank's ultraloose monetary policy under its decade-old accord with the government, ends April 8.