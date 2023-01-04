ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Inflation

Japan's Kishida to review price target accord with next BOJ chief

PM warns against relying on rate hikes alone to tame inflation

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2022 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.   © Reuters
SHINNOSUKE NAGATOMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese government must talk with the next Bank of Japan governor about whether to rework the joint accord setting a 2% inflation target, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on a radio program that aired Tuesday.

"We'll build a relationship of trust with the new governor and confirm how we will work together," Kishida said. The term of current Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, the architect of the central bank's ultraloose monetary policy under its decade-old accord with the government, ends April 8.

