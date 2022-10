TOKYO -- Food prices in Japan rose at the fastest pace since July 1991 during the past week, Nikkei data shows, as producers scramble to pass on the impact of a softening yen and high commodity costs.

The seven-day average was up 4.5% on the year as of Tuesday, according to CPINow data. The trend threatens to hamper the economy's nascent recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, with poorer households hit the hardest.