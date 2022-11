TOKYO -- Japan is expected to curb pension payment rises at rates below that of inflation, according to Nippon Life Insurance's research arm.

NLI Research Institute has forecast an inflation rate of 2.5% for full-year 2022, but it expects the government to set the increase in pension payments for those aged 68 and above at only 1.8% for next year. It expects those aged 67 and younger to get a pension rise of 2.1% in 2023.