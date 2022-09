TOKYO -- The Japanese government on Friday decided on additional measures aimed at dealing with high prices, including allocating 50,000 yen ($350) each to low-income households.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at Friday's meeting at the prime minister's office:"We will closely monitor the impact of commodities market trends and global monetary tightening on overseas economies," stressing, "We will take bold measures seamlessly in response to price and economic conditions."