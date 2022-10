TOKYO -- Japan on Friday unveiled an economic package worth about $200 billion to cushion the highest inflation seen in decades, as households and some businesses feel the impact of a weak yen.

Announcing the plan, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that his government "will protect people's livelihoods from high prices through effective and drastic easing measures," emphasizing the need to target energy prices, which he said are "the main cause of the price surge."