Jokowi's hard choice: 'extreme' subsidies or 'political suicide'

JAKARTA -- Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo appears undeterred from his recent decision to substantially raise subsidized fuel prices despite protesters continuing to take to the streets.

In a hybrid meeting with regional leaders on Monday, Widodo asked them to use parts of their budgets to help the central government cushion impacts of the price hikes -- including by providing financial aid to small businesses and covering increases in food transportation costs in their areas. This is in addition to a combined 33.77 trillion rupiah ($2.26 billion) in direct cash assistance set aside by the Finance Ministry for low-income households and low-wage workers.