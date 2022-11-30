ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Inflation

Mitsubishi Motors joins ranks offering inflation bonuses to workers

But one-time assistance may ease the pain less than raises

People walk in front of Mitsubishi Motors' headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.   © Reuters
HIROFUMI YAMAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Motors will offer one-time bonuses of up to 100,000 yen ($722) to help employees deal with inflation, joining a growing list of Japanese companies providing financial assistance.

The automaker will distribute the allowances Friday. About 12,000 regular and other nonmanagerial employees will receive the full 100,000 yen lump sum. Another 2,000 nonregular workers will receive 70,000 yen. The payments are expected to cost 1.3 billion yen overall. Mitsubishi Motors projects that consolidated net profit will rise 89% on the year to 140 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2023 -- a new record. It saw a need to boost workers' morale by supporting their livelihoods. The annual income of the average unionized worker will rise by 10% when other bonuses are included.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close