ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Inflation

Pricier catch: Frozen tuna prices jump 60% in Japan

Demand for restaurant staple only seen growing as COVID-19 curbs end

A fish-focused Tokyo izakaya offers a seafood rice bowl made with frozen bigeye tuna from the Toyosu market. (Photo by Saki Tanaka)
SAKI TANAKA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- From COVID-19 to a weak yen, a confluence of global economic forces has led the price of one of Japan's favorite sushi toppings to surge.

Many chain sushi restaurants, izakaya pubs and other affordable eateries serve frozen bigeye tuna, a cheaper alternative to the fresh bluefin often served at high-end restaurants. The price for frozen bigeye averaged 1,443 yen ($10.20) per kilogram at Tokyo's Central Wholesale Market in September -- up 13% from a year earlier, and around 60% higher than two years ago.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close