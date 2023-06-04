ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Inflation

Record poor harvest drives down Japan seaweed output to 51-year low

Leading processed seaweed makers plan to raise prices by up to 40%

The price of nori seaweed sheets, a key ingredient in onigiri rice balls and other Japanese cuisine, is set to rise due to poor crops resulting from higher sea temperatures and a lack of rainfall. (Courtesy of Lawson)    © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Output of nori, the seaweed which is indispensable to onigiri rice balls and other Japanese cuisine, hit the lowest level in 51 years in the 2022 harvest year, due to bad weather and a red tide outbreak in the Ariake Sea, Japan's biggest seaweed producing region.

With farmers' prices having soared 46% from the previous harvest year, Japan's leading processed seaweed makers plan to raise the suggested retail price of seaweed for home use by up to 40% starting this month. The steep price increase for this familiar ingredient is likely to place a heavy burden on consumers.

Read Next

Latest On Inflation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close