ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Inflation

South Korea instant noodle price spat comes to a boil

Finance minister encouraging manufacturers to lower cost of staple food

Instant noodles on display at a grocery store in Seoul on June 20. (Photo by Steven Borowiec)
STEVEN BOROWIEC, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- A debate over comments by South Korea's top economic policymaker on the price of instant noodles has highlighted simmering concerns over the rising cost of essentials and the government's plans to reduce its involvement in the economy.

In a televised interview on Sunday, Choo Kyung-ho, deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance, subtly criticized producers of instant noodles, called ramyun in South Korea, for not lowering prices in line with global declines in the price of wheat.

Read Next

Latest On Inflation

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close