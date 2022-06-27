Taiwan's first power price hike in 4 years jolts chip sector

TAIPEI -- Taiwan will increase its electricity rates by an average of 8.4%, hitting heavy industrial users while sparing households and small businesses, in the first tariff changes in four years.

The move, announced by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Monday, reflects the dire situation in the loss-making power production sector. At the same time, it adds to the strain on Taiwan's crown jewel tech supply chain, which faces a combination of inflation and inventory pressure due to slowing demand for PCs and smartphones.

Around 22,000 large industrial users will face an increase of 15% in their power rates, the ministry said. The list includes some of the biggest names in the tech sector, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), United Microelectronics Co. and AUO, along with industrial heavyweights like Formosa Plastics Group, China Steel and Taiwan Cement.

Large industrial users from selected sectors will be exempted to avoid disrupting recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic. The sectors are agriculture and fisheries, food, department stores, catering, cinemas and gyms.

Electricity bills for small shops, low-voltage users, and all pre-tertiary schools will not increase. Residential electricity consumers who use less than 1,000 kilowatt-hours -- accounting for about 97% of households -- will not be affected either. But residences that exceed 1,001 kWh will pay 9% more.

President Tsai Ing-wen's government has for years stalled on addressing electricity price hikes. Monday's announcement, made months before local elections in November, reflects the gravity of the generation sector's woes. The decision to spare most residents is likely aimed at reducing any public backlash, however, as political parties prepare to go into campaign mode.

The hikes in Taiwan come amid growing turmoil across the Asia-Pacific power industry, including warnings of shortages in Japan as the summer heat sets in. Darson Chiu, a research fellow at the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER), said Taipei's move is necessary to absorb the cost of producing electricity because utility Taiwan Power Co. (Taipower) is suffering severe losses.

The hike is estimated to save about 29 billion New Taiwan dollars ($978 million) for the period from July 1 to the end of 2022. But Taipower is expected to see a loss of more than NT$100 billion for the full year, according to Taiwanese government officials.

"Even after the increase, Taiwan's electricity prices are still lower than international rates, so this won't cause companies to leave [Taiwan]," Chiu told Nikkei Asia. "Taipower is a state-owned enterprise. If it does not try to balance its profits and losses, [the losses] will also be a burden on the people. Energy prices affect electricity prices, as oil and gas power generation accounts for about 36% of Taiwan's total power generation."

The Ministry of Economic Affairs cited the trend of international oil prices, saying that although the prices have gradually stabilized from the sharp shocks in the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, they remain elevated.

"Facing high fuel prices, Taipower is expected to increase its fuel cost by about NT$300 billion this year compared with last year, and will face great financial pressure," the ministry said in a statement. "Considering factors such as fuel costs, Taipower's finances, the impact of the pandemic, and stable prices, it is still necessary for Taipower to maintain a stable operation mode of power supply, so the electricity price adjustment is made in a way that carries minimum impact."

Still, this could weigh on the outlook of big companies.

"We've been seeing sky-high producer prices in Taiwan for a while now, which cuts into corporate margins as inputs become more expensive. Against this backdrop, higher utility prices could add some more unwelcome pressures for companies -- particularly as trade demand softens over the next few quarters," said Nick Marro, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

"That could yield a situation whereby Taiwanese firms are struggling with higher costs just as their sales start to fall back. None of that is good for profits," Marro said.

On the other hand, Marro said higher rates might indeed be necessary to offset some of the longer-term pressures in the energy industry.

In March, Taiwan reported a massive blackout that affected its two biggest cities as well as its most important iPhone processor production hub. Over 5 million households were affected by the outages, including in Taipei, the capital, and Kaohsiung, the second-biggest city.

More revenue for Taipower would give it financial resources to invest in capacity upgrades and network modernization, helping to prevent such blackouts, Marro said. "But that's still cold comfort to industry."

Additional reporting by Cheng Ting-Fang and Lauly Li.