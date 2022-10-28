Tokyo inflation hits 33-year high 3.4% as Kishida readies response

TOKYO -- The consumer inflation rate in the Tokyo metropolitan area reached a 33-year high of 3.4% year-on-year in October, according to preliminary data released on Friday, showing the increasing impact of the weak yen.

A leading indicator for nationwide inflation, the latest Tokyo data suggests the country's inflation accelerated this month, as consumer-serving businesses raise prices to cope with higher expenses. To combat the rising cost of living, the Japanese government is expected to announce a new economic package on Friday.