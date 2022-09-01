ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Inflation

Toyota to hike price of steel supplies for parts makers by up to 30%

Surging material costs stoke inflationary pressures

A Toyota Motor plant in Zarate, Argentina. Steel is believed to account for around 50% of the material cost of a car.   © Reuters
MASAHISA YUZAWA, KEI MIYATA, SHUHEI OCHIAI and MOMOKA MATSUMOTO, Nikkei staff writers | Japan

NAGOYA/TOKYO -- Toyota Motor will increase the price of automotive steel it sells to parts makers by a record of around 40,000 yen ($289) per tonne in the October-March half, following its latest round of negotiations with Nippon Steel.

Toyota is Japan's largest buyer of steel, and is responsible for sourcing the metal for use both in-house and by its suppliers. Its purchase price serves as a benchmark for contracts in a range of industries from shipbuilding to home appliance, and the latest hike could be felt through a wide swath of Japan's business sector.

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close