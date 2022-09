BANGKOK/HANOI -- Vietnam and Thailand, the world's second- and third-largest rice exporters, will hold talks to raise export prices for rice, Nikkei has learned.

Thai Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on will visit Vietnam on Oct. 6-7 for talks with Vietnamese Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Le Minh Hoan regarding the countries' agricultural cooperation including rice export prices, Thai government officials said.