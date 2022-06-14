Iran's hopes for economic recovery dashed by IAEA condemnation

TEHRAN -- All recent developments in Iran's nuclear sector are "reversible" and can be undone as soon as the nation's 2015 deal with world powers is revived, a senior government official said on Monday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh also told reporters in Tehran that talks with the International Atomic Energy Agency are continuing on a "technical level" and that Iran has no plans to stop such communication.

The comments suggest the Middle Eastern country is looking to calm the waters following a week of mounting tensions with the IAEA and Western nations, after the nuclear watchdog in a June 8 resolution slammed Tehran for not fully explaining traces of uranium detected at previously undeclared sites.

Iran retaliated by shutting down 27 surveillance cameras the IAEA had installed to monitor the nation's nuclear facilities -- including two crucial ones that could measure uranium enrichment levels. Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennet told Britain's Telegraph newspaper that Iran was "moving dangerously close to getting their hands on nuclear weapons."

But Khatibzadeh's remarks on Monday indicate an urgency to defuse the situation and get talks back on track, especially as the country battles a raft of economic challenges.

Rising food prices, a lack of hard currency, the depreciation of the rial currency, Russia's war in Ukraine and a multiyear drought are some of the key issues confronting the conservative government of President Ebrahim Raisi.

Raisi did not initially support the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the 2015 nuclear deal is official known. The agreement promised economic benefits in return for limiting Iran's uranium enrichment and nuclear stockpiles, which would have ensured that Tehran does not have enough material for an atomic weapon until 2030.

Shifting from his original stance, Raisi's administration has followed the previous government's efforts to save the deal, even playing down the importance of whether or not Iran's Revolutionary Guard Forces are removed from the U.S. Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list. Iran's top priority is to secure tangible economic gains.

A view of Palais Coburg, the site of a meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria in November 2021. © Reuters

"The elements of Trump's maximum pressure policy should be removed. This is something [President Joe] Biden said from the beginning of his presidential campaign," Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said at the World Economic Forum in Davos in late May.

"You cannot return to JCPOA but at the same time Iran will be deprived of economic gains," he said. "We are very serious about reaching a strong and good and lasting deal."

Trump pulled the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against the country. A year later, he placed the IRGC -- which is considered part of Iran's military forces -- on the FTO list. His successor, Biden, has stuck to Trump's position on the Revolutionary Guard, despite vowing to return to the Iran deal.

Amir-Abdollahian challenged the idea that the FTO listing is the central obstacle to the nuclear talks in Vienna.

"This issue is being portrayed as the main hurdle. I am telling you clearly that the main obstacle is that we are not fully convinced that the people of Iran are going to benefit fully from the economic gains of JCPOA," the foreign minister said.

Iran is still hurting from the sanctions reinstated after the U.S. exit from JCPOA. The value of the rial has fallen 10-fold against the dollar since 2017. The freezing of assets in places such as South Korea, Japan and even China has limited Iran's access to hard currency. The inability to sell oil to the international market has added to the sting.

Former President Hassan Rouhani's government in spring 2018 introduced a subsidized currency that it called the "preferred currency." By bringing in government-controlled exchange rates, his government tried to tame rising prices for imported basic goods.

But while the preferred currency sought to support vulnerable people, it hurt the manufacturing sector as importing goods became much cheaper than making products locally. Reports of corruption related to the currency also angered the public.

In March, at the beginning of the Iranian new year, the conservative government finally took steps to cancel the subsidized dollar in all cases except for some food items and medicine. But that drove a surge in prices and sparked demonstrations across the country.

Raisi's so-called "economic surgery" only left the public frustrated, with citizens -- rich and poor -- all having to downgrade their living standards.

"Staples such as cooking oil, rice, eggs and meat have increased around 50%," said a 54-year-old retired man, who only gave his first name Siavash. "Rice is one of the main foods for Iranians, but if the situation continues to be like this, people can't afford to have it any more."

"People in the middle class and low-income class cannot afford to have meat either. I even asked my wife to change our diet. If we ate rice three times a week before, now we need to change it to one time. We need to eat food items with bread as an ingredient and not rice. And we should think about adding more vegetables to our diet instead of meat," he said. Siavash now runs office errands to bring in extra money, saying his pension is not enough to maintain even a low standard of living in Tehran.

In a bid to tame growing dissent, Raisi's government launched a subsidy program to help people with low and midlevel incomes cope with soaring food prices. But some think it is not enough.

"I do not think it is helpful, because it is not a large amount of money. The price of everything has gone up considerably and the money that the government is paying as a subsidy is not enough to cover expenses," said an accountant in her early 30s named Mina, who comes from a middle-income family.

Current subsidy levels are 2 to 4 million rial (around $6 to $13) per person per month -- enough to buy around five chickens from a supermarket.

"The surge in the prices of food items hurts the poor, low-income class the most," said the retired Siavash. "The government increased my pension and the subsidies I receive, but it's nowhere near enough to cover my growing expenses."

The minimum wage in Iran has increased to 41.8 million rial in 2022 from 9.3 million rial in 2017. But since the rial has plunged in value, purchasing power is lower than five years ago.

"Inflation is forecast to ease, relative to 2021/22, but remain high, at over 30% annually, as fiscal and exchange rate pressures persist," the World Bank said in a report in April. "Sustained inflation will continue to put pressure on the livelihoods of poor and vulnerable households, already severely hit by the crisis caused by the [coronavirus] pandemic."

Last week, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said that Iran's move to shut down monitoring cameras could deal a "fatal blow" to the nuclear talks, and that the window of opportunity for reaching a deal is closing fast.