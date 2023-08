TEHRAN -- A proposed Iranian law stiffening penalties for women who refuse to wear hijab head coverings is hurting businesses deemed to be flouting the new rules -- even before the legislation has been passed by parliament.

"Our restaurant has already been shut down three times, and I've had to pay a lot of money to reopen," Hesam, the owner of a well-known restaurant in northeastern Tehran, told Nikkei Asia. "I've also lost about 30% of my customers."