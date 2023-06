TOKYO -- Japan's gross domestic product grew at an annualized 0.7% pace in April, compared with the previous month, on a seasonally adjusted basis, led by strong exports, expanding for the first time since February, according to estimates by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

The think tank now forecasts that if April's trend holds, Japan's economy will grow by an annualized 4.7% in the second quarter of 2023 versus the first quarter.