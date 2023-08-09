ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Japan GDP grew 0.2% in June on export recovery: JCER

While foreign demand rose, weaker consumption weighed on economy

A rebound in exports helped the Japanese economy expand tin June, according to the Japan Center for Economic Research.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's gross domestic product rose at an annualized 0.2% in June, on a seasonally adjusted basis, from the previous month thanks to a recovery in exports, with the economy expanding for the first time in two months, according to the Japan Center for Economic Research.

Exports of goods and services for June increased 4.7% from the previous month, reversing a 3% contraction in May. Goods headed for the U.S. and China rose 3.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Imports of goods and services also rose, but at a slower pace than exports, up 2.8%.

