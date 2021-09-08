Japan GDP growth in April-June upgraded to annualized 1.9%

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Japan's economy in the April-June period grew an annualized real 1.9 percent from the previous quarter, upgraded from the 1.3 percent expansion initially reported, government data showed Wednesday.

The increase in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, corresponds to a 0.5 percent rise on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, according to the Cabinet Office.

It was the country's first GDP increase in two quarters.