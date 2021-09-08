ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan GDP growth in April-June upgraded to annualized 1.9%

Expanding economy beats initially reported 1.3% rise

The increase in GDP was Japan's first in two quarters.   © Reuters
| Japan

TOKYO (Kyodo) -- Japan's economy in the April-June period grew an annualized real 1.9 percent from the previous quarter, upgraded from the 1.3 percent expansion initially reported, government data showed Wednesday.

The increase in real gross domestic product, the total value of goods and services produced in the country adjusted for inflation, corresponds to a 0.5 percent rise on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, according to the Cabinet Office.

It was the country's first GDP increase in two quarters.

