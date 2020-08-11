Japan GDP jumps 2.7% in June on reopenings: JCER

TOKYO -- The Japanese economy grew 2.7% on the month in June when adjusted for inflation as coronavirus-related business restrictions eased, according to estimates published Tuesday by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

JCER also revised its May gross domestic product reading to growth, so the June figure marks the second straight monthly expansion.

Japanese businesses reopened in June after a state of emergency was lifted in all parts of the country in May. Capital spending rose 2.8% on the month, while consumer spending gained 2.7%.