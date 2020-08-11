ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Japan GDP jumps 2.7% in June on reopenings: JCER

May reading revised to growth, marking two-month streak

Restaurant's reopen in Osaka's Shinsekai district after a state of emergency was lifted. (Photo by Toshiki Sasazu)
RIONA GOMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The Japanese economy grew 2.7% on the month in June when adjusted for inflation as coronavirus-related business restrictions eased, according to estimates published Tuesday by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

JCER also revised its May gross domestic product reading to growth, so the June figure marks the second straight monthly expansion.

Japanese businesses reopened in June after a state of emergency was lifted in all parts of the country in May. Capital spending rose 2.8% on the month, while consumer spending gained 2.7%.

