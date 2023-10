TOKYO -- The Japanese economy shrank an annualized 0.6% in August from the previous month due to weak external demand, marking the first contraction in three months, according to data compiled by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

Exports of goods and services declined 4.8% in August, with goods destined for the European Union, China and the U.S. dropping 12.6%, 6.8% and 3.4%, respectively. Shipments to Asia excluding China fell 3.2%.