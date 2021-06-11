ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan GDP shrinks 0.3% in April: JCER

Despite healthy domestic demand, surge in imports leads economy to contract

Japan's import growth, indicating healthy domestic demand, pushed down the country's gross domestic product in April.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's real gross domestic product contracted 0.3% in April from the previous month, according to data released on Friday by the Japan Center for Economic Research.

The decline was driven by external factors: while the country's exports increased only 2.1%, imports grew 7.1%, creating a downward pressure on the monthly economic growth rate.

The robust growth in imports reflected relatively healthier domestic components of the economy. Companies' capital investment jumped by 3.4%, housing investment grew 2.5% and household consumption increased 0.3%.

However, the coronavirus state of emergency declared by the government in late April caused a decline in demand for service-related areas, such as dining in restaurants and travel.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more