ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan GDP shrinks 0.4% in December: JCER

COVID weighs on services, dragging economy down for first time in 7 months

Japan is still on its feet but the service sector is down, as the coronavirus continues to plague the economy.    © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's real gross domestic product contracted 0.4% in December from the previous month for its first drop in seven months, the Japan Center for Economic Research said.

The decline was driven by slumping consumption in the service sector, which has been smothered by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the center.

JCER's recession indicator -- a signal showing the probability of the economy falling into recession -- reached 23.7%, the highest level in seven months.

The figure is still below the 67% threshold signaling a recession warning.

The indicator is calculated using indexes of business conditions issued by the Cabinet Office.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more