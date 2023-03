TOKYO -- Japan's gross domestic product in January shrank a seasonably adjusted 0.6% from the previous month, declining for a second month in a row and marking its steepest descent since August, the Japan Center for Economic Research said on Monday.

The Tokyo-based think tank also estimated that if the trend holds through this month, Asia's second-largest economy for the first quarter of this year will contract by an annualized 3.4% from the final three months of 2022.