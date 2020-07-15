Japan GDP to shrink 4.7% in fiscal 2020, BOJ says

TOKYO -- The Bank of Japan on Wednesday forecast the nation's economy to contract 4.7% in fiscal 2020 despite recent signs of gradual recovery.

The estimate, released in a quarterly outlook report, is the median of forecasts from all BOJ policy board members, which ranged from minus 4.5% to minus 5.7%. The range represented a worsening from the April estimate of a contraction of between 3.0% and 5.0%.

"The downshift reflects slower-than-expected recovery both in Japan and overseas," said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

The contraction could be followed by an expansion of 3.3% in fiscal 2021 and 1.5% in 2022. The Japanese fiscal year ends in March.

The forecast range for growth is between 3.0% and 4.0% for 2021, and 1.3% and 1.6% for 2022.

Core consumer inflation is projected to fall 0.5% in fiscal year 2020 before rebounding 0.3% in fiscal 2021 and 0.7% in fiscal 2022.

The outlook report was released after a two-day policy meeting in which the central bank decided to leave the monetary policy unchanged for a second straight month, opting to monitor the pace of the nascent recovery.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the central bank has launched a raft of emergency funding programs to keep the economy afloat.

They include pledges to supply more than $1 trillion worth of interest-free credit to banks to support household and business lending, equity purchases of up to 12 trillion yen a year, and government debt purchases without a limit.

The target for short-term interest rates are left unchanged at minus 0.1% and those for long-term rates at about zero.

The decision to keep the main policy tools intact was in line with market expectations.

The wait-and-see stance comes two weeks after the bank's Tankan quarterly sentiment survey, an early indicator of the nation's economic cycles, showed that businesses expect a modest rebound in activity in the July-September quarter, much to the relief of policymakers.

Other economic indicators point to the economy bottoming out in May, the month when Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government started a phased lifting of a coronavirus state of emergency to allow shops and restaurants to reopen, office workers to commute, and people to travel.

Retail sales rebounded 2.1% on the month in May, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Financial markets have also stabilized. The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, which lost as much as 30% in March, largely recovered ground by June. The Japanese yen also trades at a level little changed from the beginning of the year.