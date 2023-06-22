ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Economy

Japan Inc. set for record investment in fiscal 2023, survey finds

Japanese capital spending to rise over 30% in U.S., but drop 7.5% in China

Capital investment by Japanese companies is likely to hit a record 31.6 trillion yen ($223 billion) in the 2023 fiscal year, a Nikkei survey has found.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Capital investment by Japanese companies is set to hit a record 31.6 trillion yen ($223 billion) in the 2023 fiscal year, according to a Nikkei survey, up 16.9% from the previous financial year on an all-industry basis.

The survey covered 857 companies, including both listed firms and unlisted ones with equity capital of at least 100 million yen. While the value of investment at home, which accounts for around two-thirds of the total, will see double-digit percentage growth for the second straight year, overseas investment will also increase by 22.6%, marking a third straight year of double-digit expansion.

