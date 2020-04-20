ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan March exports fall 11.7% amid coronavirus pandemic

The trade balance come to a surplus of 4.9 billion yen as imports fall 5.0%

The big drop in export in March followed a 1.0% fall in February.    © Reuters

TOKYO (Reuters) -- Japan's exports fell 11.7% in March from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Monday, reflecting a sharp drop in external demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That compared with a 10.1% decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll and followed a 1.0% fall in February.

Imports fell 5.0% in the year to March, versus the median estimate for a 9.8% decline, and a 13.9% drop in the prior month.

The trade balance came to a surplus of 4.9 billion yen, versus the median estimate for a 420.0 billion yen surplus.

