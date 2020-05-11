ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Japan appoints first female central bank executive director

Tokiko Shimizu's new post to coincide with overseeing Nagoya branch

NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer
Tokiko Shimizu was named an executive director with the Bank of Japan on May11, the first women to hold the post. (Photo by Koji Uema)

TOKYO -- Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Monday named Tokiko Shimizu as a new executive director with the central bank.

Shimizu, who currently manages the Bank of Japan's branch in Nagoya, will become its first female executive director, succeeding Eiji Maeda, who retired Sunday.

Shimizu joined the BOJ after graduating from the University of Tokyo with a degree in engineering. After working at the Financial Market Bureau, in 2010 Shimizu became the first female manager of the Takamatsu branch. She also worked in London as the European general manager, overseeing the bank's operations in Europe, Russia and Africa.

Shimizu will fill one of six executive director posts. Executive directors oversee operations, including monetary policy, financial markets, economic analysis and the banking system.

Shimizu will continue to serve as the Nagoya branch manager.

