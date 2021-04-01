Japan big manufacturer sentiment regains pre-COVID level: BOJ Tankan

TOKYO -- Business sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers improved for a third straight quarter in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, semiconductor shortages and lingering geopolitical tensions, the Bank of Japan's latest Tankan survey showed on Thursday.

The headline diffusion index of sentiment among large manufacturers came to plus 5 in March, compared with minus 10 in December, marking a third straight quarter of improvement. The latest reading matched that for September 2019, when the reading also stood at 5.

The DI is derived by subtracting the percentage of companies that regard business conditions as poor from those that are optimistic. Large manufacturers' DI is closely tracked by analysts for a clue to the direction of monetary policy.

Economists were predicting a break-even for the index, according to a poll conducted by QUICK, a Nikkei group company. The index has shown sentiment improving after sinking to minus 34 in June, the worst reading since the financial crisis in 2009 triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

The large manufacturers' DI for June is forecast at plus 4.

Sentiment among large nonmanufacturers was minus 1, compared with minus 5 in December. Economists had predicted minus 4.

The large nonmanufacturers' DI for June is forecast to be minus 1.

The survey was held between Feb. 25 and March 31, a period when the country was under a 10-week coronavirus state of emergency.

Japan's manufacturing activity has been rebounding, led by the auto and machinery industries, on the back of strong exports to the U.S. and China, although production has been held back recently due to global shortages of semiconductors.

Nonmanufacturing activity has been mixed. Supermarkets have benefited from more people staying at home, while hotels, restaurants, railways and airlines have been severely affected by the pandemic.

Regarding capital investment for the just-started fiscal year, large manufacturers say they expect an increase 3.2%, while large nonmanufacturers project an increase of 2.9%.

The BOJ has been maintaining extremely loose monetary policy since 2013 under Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, with the goal of achieving 2% inflation.

Last month, the BOJ decided to provide more flexibility to its quantitative easing operations so the program can be maintained for longer without causing serious side-effects to the economy.