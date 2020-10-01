Japan business sentiment improves for 1st time since 2017: Tankan

TOKYO -- Business sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers has recorded its first improvement since 2017, the Bank of Japan's latest Tankan quarterly survey showed on Thursday, helped by government and central bank efforts to resuscitate the nation's pandemic-hit economy.

The headline diffusion index of sentiment among large manufacturers came to minus 27 in September, up from minus 34 in June, the first improvement since the December 2017 survey.

Despite the rebound, the data still point to extremely weak confidence and a huge challenge ahead for policymakers and businesses as they try to return the economy to its precrisis level.

"The rebound wasn't as strong as expected, but the Tankan has confirmed that recovery is underway," said Hideo Kumano, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Economists had expected a reading of minus 23, according to a poll conducted by Nikkei group company QUICK. The June reading of minus 34 was the worst since the 2009 Lehman Brothers subprime crisis.

Large manufacturers expect the DI to shift to minus 17 in December.

The DI is derived by taking away the percentage of companies that think business conditions are poor from the percentage that hold an optimistic view. The large manufacturers' DI is closely watched by analysts for clues to Japan's economic cycle.

Sentiment among large nonmanufacturers came to minus 12, up from minus 17. Economists had expected a reading of minus 9. Large nonmanufacturers expect the DI to shift to minus 11 in December.

The improvement was led by the auto sector, which has benefited from recovering sales in Asian countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, South Korea and, above all, China. "The Tankan data showed that Japan's economy is helped by China," Kumano, the economist, said.

Sales at large companies are projected to drop 5% in the year through March, while recurring profits are forecast to fall 20.8%.

Nevertheless, large corporations expect to increase business investment 1.6% in fiscal 2021, according to the Tankan.

Kumano says the relative resilience of large corporations starkly contrasts with small companies' bearish mood, stoked by expectations of a much sharper fall in sales and profits. Small companies intend to rein in investment in the current fiscal year, the Tankan data shows.

The BOJ has used its monetary policy tools to support businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with a pledge to provide over $1 trillion in liquidity to large and small businesses. In addition, the central bank is promising to purchase unlimited amounts of Japanese government debt to help stabilize the financial markets.

In the last monetary policy meeting on Sept. 16-17, BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated the bank's commitment to maintaining its monetary stimulus as Yoshihide Suga took over from Shinzo Abe as new prime minister in Japan's first leadership change in nearly eight years.

The Suga government is expected to compile another stimulus package. Kumano expects stimulus measures will be targeted at small and medium-sized companies.