Japan business sentiment logs longest drop since Lehman: BOJ Tankan

TOKYO -- Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers slid for the fourth straight quarter in October-December, the longest declining stretch since the Lehman crisis in 2009, the Bank of Japan's latest Tankan survey showed Friday.

The closely watched index of sentiment among large manufacturers fell to zero from plus 5 in the July-September period, marking the lowest reading since 2013. Economists had expected a reading of 2, according to a survey of 19 economists polled by Nikkei group company QUICK.

The sluggish reading came after a raise in the consumption tax rate on Oct. 1, the first major tax increase in five years. The prospects of the tax increase had led many consumers to front-load their spending, especially on big-ticket items such as cars, resulting in a sharp pullback in spending in October-November.

The situation was further exacerbated by the landing of Typhoon Hagibis in the Tokyo region on Oct. 12, a Saturday. Many shops decided to close over that weekend, causing a sharp drop in sales and souring the business mood.

Business sentiment had already been in decline since the start of the year amid a bruising trade war between the U.S. and China, which has disrupted business operations across Asia and delivered a blow to China's economy, the engine of global growth.

The economy is widely expected to contract in October-December, following a 1.8% expansion in July-September.

The Tankan survey showed sentiment among large nonmanufacturers slid to plus 20 from plus 21.

The index measures the percentage of companies that say business conditions are favorable, minus those that say the opposite. It is considered to be an early indicator of Japan's economic health and possible monetary policy shifts.

Capital investment across industries is set to increase 3.3% in the current fiscal year ending March, the survey found. In the previous September survey, capital investment was expected to grow 2.4%.

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe approved a major spending program worth 13.2 trillion yen ($121 billion) earlier this month to counter the economic deceleration.

Whether the BOJ will follow the government's lead and further relax its already loose monetary policy is unclear. The central bank currently guides short-term interest rates to minus 0.1% and 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero.