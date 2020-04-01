ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan business sentiment plunges to 7-year low, BOJ Tankan shows

Virus delivers blow to economy reeling from sales tax increase and trade war

MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writer

TOKYO -- Sentiment among Japan's large manufacturers plunged in January-March, marking the fifth straight quarter of decline and the longest downturn since the Lehman crisis, the Bank of Japan's latest Tankan survey showed on Wednesday.

The closely watched index of sentiment among large manufacturers fell to minus 8 from zero in the October-December period, the lowest reading since 2013. Economists had expected a reading of minus 10, according to a poll taken by Nikkei group company QUICK.

Sentiment among large nonmanufacturers dived to plus 8 from plus 20.

The indexes measure the percentage of companies that say business conditions are favorable minus those that say the opposite. It is considered an early indicator of Japan's economic health and possible monetary policy shifts.

The Bank of Japan expanded its monetary stimulus on March 16 in an effort to support the economy from the coronavirus-induced shock, doubling the amount of share purchases and launching a program to provide loans to industries hit by the pandemic. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said last week that he will put together an economic stimulus package worth as much as 10% of the nation's gross domestic product by early April.

The steep deterioration in business sentiment is another illustration of how the virus has hobbled the economy.

Manufacturers' export markets have suddenly gone dark, as countries such as China and the United States shut down their business activity in an effort to contain the virus. This has also created a shortage of parts produced in China, holding up production at automobile and other industries.

Nonmanufacturing sectors have also taken a hit from a sudden halt in inbound tourism as well as the cancellations of concerts and other big events, trends that have affected a broad range of businesses, including hotels, airlines, restaurants and retailers.

The pandemic hit as the Japanese economy was struggling to recover from a sales tax increase on Oct. 1 and from supply disruptions caused by a typhoon later that month. The crisis also hit as the global economy was hampered by a two-year-old downturn amid the U.S.-China trade war.

