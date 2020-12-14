Japan business sentiment slow despite second rise: Tankan

TOKYO -- Business sentiment among Japan's largest manufacturers remains depressed despite a second straight quarterly economic uptick according to the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) latest Tankan quarterly survey published on Monday.

Japan's economy is struggling to get back to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, and the tepid performance from October to December is likely to result in current loose monetary policy being left in place.

The headline diffusion index (DI) of sentiment among large manufacturers reached minus 10 in December, up from minus 27 in September -- a second straight quarterly improvement.

Economists were predicting minus 15 for the index, according to a poll conducted by QUICK, a Nikkei group company. The index hit a bottom 34 in June, the worst result since the Lehman crisis of 2009.

The large manufacturers' DI for March is forecast at minus 8.

DI is derived by subtracting the percentage of companies that regard business conditions as poor from those that are optimistic. Large manufacturers' DI is closely tracked by analysts as a clue to Japanese business sentiment.

Sentiment among large nonmanufacturers was minus 5, up from minus 12 in September. Economists had predicted minus 5.

The large nonmanufacturers' DI for March is forecast at minus 6.

In the fourth quarter, new car sales recovered to 2019 levels, and automobile exports also grew.

Service sector activity has benefitted from a government campaign to promote domestic travel.

The economy's recovery, albeit slow, has been helped by the BOJ's aggressive credit easing. Under emergency funding facilities, a total of 130 trillion yen ($1.25 trillion) have been made available to businesses and individuals suffering the fallout from the pandemic.

The special credit facilities are for now due to last until the end of March, but economists are waiting for a two-day BOJ policy meeting on Dec. 17 and 18 to see if these are likely to last longer.