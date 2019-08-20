ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Economy

Japan convenience stores to offer 2% off on cashless purchases

Government program looks to ease the blow from October sales tax hike

TAKAYUKI YAO, Nikkei staff writer
Cashless payments make up about a fifth of the total in Japan, putting it behind other countries making the switch away from cash.

TOKYO -- Japan's convenience stores will award discounts worth 2% of the value of cashless purchases under a government program aimed at cushioning the impact of a 2 percentage point rise in the consumption tax to 10% scheduled for October.

The discounts will apply to cashless purchases at Seven-Eleven Japan, FamilyMart and Lawson, the country's top-three convenience store operators. The program, which runs through June 2020, also aims to encourage consumers to shift to cashless payments.

Convenience stores have opted to award the discounts at the point of purchase, believing it will encourage customers to spend more.

The program awards discounts for cashless payment methods, including credit cards, electronic money and mobile payments. Amazon Japan and supermarket chains also plan to offer immediate discounts. There are other options available under the program, such as awarding loyalty points that can be used for future purchases.

But the program will pressure smaller retailers that have yet to introduce cashless systems, as it will put them at a price disadvantage.

In Japan, cashless payments represent about 20% of the total, making the country a relative laggard. The government aims to raise that figure to at least 40% through the discounting program.

