Japan follows the money to target tax avoidance

TOKYO -- Japan will adopt a carrot-and-stick approach toward tax avoidance as it pushes wealthy residents to keep records of transactions involving foreign assets.

Residents that hold more than 50 million yen ($462,000) in assets outside Japan will be encouraged to maintain records that track money flows. These include dividends and capital gains from foreign securities as well as bank transactions and rent from overseas properties.

Transaction records will not be mandatory, but taxpayers who fail to produce them on request during an audit will face tougher scrutiny. Those found to have undeclared income can reduce additions to their tax bill by submitting the records, but could face steeper penalties without such records.

Residents above the 50 million yen threshold are already required to disclose their overseas assets every year under the current reporting system, which dates back to 2014. But looking at year-to-year asset stocks without the corresponding cash flows gave authorities an incomplete picture of tax avoidance.

The change takes effect in Japan's tax system revisions for fiscal 2020. Tokyo aims to fill a gap in the country's oversight system and promote transparency through voluntary disclosure.

Growing global anger over tax dodging, whether by legal or illegal means, has prompted efforts to crack down on the practice by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and other groups.

The National Tax Agency received 9,551 foreign asset statements in the year through June 2018, covering 3.67 trillion yen in assets, official data shows. These figures have risen each year since the system was introduced. Yet it is believed that many people still fail to disclose income from overseas assets or even submit the forms at all.

Japanese authorities have imposed fines for tax avoidance from investigations based on foreign asset reports. In a 2015 case, the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau found that holders of stock in South Korea's Shinhan Bank did not disclose a total of 1.5 billion yen in dividends and capital gains on the shares.

The new system will complement the Common Reporting Standard launched last year, which calls for the roughly 100 participating jurisdictions globally to share information on financial accounts held by foreign nationals and companies. Japan has gathered information on 550,000 accounts associated with holders in 64 countries and regions.