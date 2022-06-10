Japan government, BOJ express concern over yen's rapid fall

TOKYO -- Japan's top financial authorities and its central bank on Friday said they were "concerned by the rapid depreciation of the yen," after the currency hit a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar.

The Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and Financial Services Agency on Friday held an information exchange meeting on international financial and capital markets. According to the Ministry of Finance, this is the first time for a document to be released after a three-party meeting.

The document emphasizes that "it is important for exchange rates to remain stable in line with fundamentals" and that "rapid fluctuations are undesirable."

It then states that "the government and the Bank of Japan will closely cooperate and closely monitor developments in the foreign exchange market and their impact on the economy and prices with an increased sense of urgency."

Alluding to a Group of Seven agreement, the document says Japan "will take appropriate measures when necessary while maintaining close communication with the monetary authorities of each country."

Masato Kanda, vice-minister of finance for international affairs, FSA Commissioner Junichi Nakajima and BOJ executive director Shinichi Uchida met at 4 p.m. in the Ministry of Finance.

"We will take appropriate measures," Kanda told reporters after the meeting.

The yen on Thursday briefly sank to a 20-year low against the U.S. dollar, at 134.55.